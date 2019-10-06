High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast  2024

The Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.

Short Details of High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Report – High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryer is a machine in which a continuous flow of wet materials is dried. Drying of the material occurs because of the direct contact between the material to be dried and the drying air that is blown through a layer of the product. The air velocity of the drying air is adjusted in such a way that the layer of product is maintained in a fluidised state.

Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers market competition by top manufacturers

Andritz

Glatt

Fitzpatrick

Hazemag

Buhler

Carrier

GEA

Comessa

ThyssenKrupp

Metso

VIBRA SCHULTHEIS

Pnair

Tianli

Yehao

Jukai

Sanyi

Changyao

Taiweian

The High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers consumption volume was 12194 Units in 2015 and is expected to reach 12552 Units in 2016 and 14745 Units in 2021. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (30.74%) in 2015, followed by the Europe and North America.

At present, the manufacturers of High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers are concentrated in China, Europe, and North America. China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 33.25% in 2015. The global leading players in this market are GEA, Andritz, Glatt, Fitzpatrick, Hazemag, ThyssenKrupp, etc.

The High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers are mainly used by Food Industry, Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry and Agriculture. The main application of High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers is Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry.

The worldwide market for High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Static Fluid-bed Dryer

Vibrating Fluid-bed Dryers

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food Industry

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry

Agriculture

Other Applications

Table of Contents

1 High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers

1.2 Classification of High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers by Types

1.2.1 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

11 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa High-Capacity Fluid-Bed Dryers Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

