High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Global High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) industry.

Geographically, High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Repot:

ExxonMobil

Dow Chemical

lyondellbasell

Chevron Phillips

Ineos

Formosa Plastics

Westlake

Bayport Polymers (Total)

About High-density Polyethylene (HDPE): This report studies the High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market, High-density polyethylene (HDPE) is a polyethylene thermoplastic made from petroleum. It is sometimes called “alkathene” or “polythene” when used for pipes. With a high strength-to-density ratio, HDPE is used in the production of plastic bottles, corrosion-resistant piping, geomembranes, and plastic lumber. High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Industry report begins with a basic High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Types:

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Applications:

Wire and Cable Insulations

Health Care

Consumer Goods

Municipal

Industrial

Underwater

Mining

The United States High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) industry has a high concentration. The major manufacturers are Chevron Phillips, lyondellbasell, Ineos. At present, Chevron Phillips is the leader in United States, holding 25 % market share in 2017.

The United States consumption of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) increases from 7.12 Million K MT in 2013 to 8.02Million MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 3.05%. However, HDPE in the U.S. market is over-produced. This phenomenon will be more prominent after 2018.

The US has traditionally directed the bulk of its PE exports to Latin America. While US producers are expected to aggressively pursue additional market share in Latin America, exporters will also be directing much of their attention to Asia, particularly China, as Latin American markets are not large enough to absorb the incremental additions in US capacity.

The worldwide market for High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.