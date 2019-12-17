High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global "High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used.

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Analysis:

HFCS is a liquid sweetener and it is considered as an alternative to sucrose, which is made from corn. It is derived as a liquid sweetener from corn syrup using a process called wet milling. High fructose corn syrup (HFCS) accounts for a share of 10% in the global sweeteners market. HFCS is similar to other fructose glucose sweeteners such as honey, sucrose, and fruit juice concentrates in terms of composition or metabolism. It is generally composed of 42% to 55% fructose. HFCS gives better stability and works well in acidic beverages that are available in liquid state, which in turn ensures easy transport and handling of HFCS.

The global High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Some Major Players of High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Are:

ADM

Cargill

Tate & Lyle

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette

Daesang

Showa Sangyo

Hungrana

COFCO Group

Xiangchi

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Segmentation by Types:

HFCS-42

HFCS-55

Others

High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Segmentation by Applications:

Beverages

Baked Foods

Dairy & Desserts

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

