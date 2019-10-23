High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market by Applications, Types, Size, Technology, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2019  2024

Global "High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market" report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024.

About High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light is a type of electrical gas-discharge light. In a high-intensity discharge lamp, electricity arcs between two electrodes, creating an intensely bright light. Mercury, sodium, or metal halide gas acts as the conductor. High-intensity discharge (HID) lighting provides the second highest efficacy and longest service life of any lighting type.In this report, high intensity discharge (HID) light mainly refers to the high intensity discharge light source.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Key Players:

Philips

Osram

GE

Hella

Valeo

Koito

Panasonic

Robertson

Hubbell

Acuity Brands

Eaton

NVC

FSL

PAK

Yankon

Cnlight

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Market Types:

Metal Halide Light

High-pressure Sodium Light

Xenon Arc Light

Other Type High Intensity Discharge (HID) Light Applications:

Automotive Industry

Road