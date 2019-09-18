 Press "Enter" to skip to content

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on September 18, 2019

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Global "High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market" report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU):

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is an early stage medical technology that is in various stages of development worldwide to treat a range of disorders.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) capacity, production, value, price and market share of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) in global market.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Manufactures:

  • Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology
  • Philips Healthcare
  • InSightec
  • SonaCare Medical
  • EDAP TMS
  • Shanghai A&S
  • Changjiangyuan Technology Development
  • Wikkon
  • Theraclion
  • Alpinion Medical Systems
  • Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

  • High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Types:

  • Ultrasound-Guided
  • MR-Guided

    High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Applications:

  • Prostate Disease
  • Uterine Fibroids
  • Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue
  • Other Diseases

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The downstream industries of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products are Prostate Cancer, Uterine Fibroids and Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising awareness of personal health, the consumption increase of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products will show an optimistic upward trend.
  • Although sales of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.3% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    TOC of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production

    2.2 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Revenue by Type

    6.3 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

    8.3 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Product Description

    Continued..

