High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market 2019 by Size, Competitive Developments, Growth Strategies, Market Potential and Advantage

About High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is an early stage medical technology that is in various stages of development worldwide to treat a range of disorders.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Key Players:

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology

Philips Healthcare

InSightec

SonaCare Medical

EDAP TMS

Shanghai A&S

Changjiangyuan Technology Development

Wikkon

Theraclion

Alpinion Medical Systems

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Types:

Ultrasound-Guided

MR-Guided High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Applications:

Prostate Disease

Uterine Fibroids

Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue