High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology

Philips Healthcare

InSightec

SonaCare Medical

EDAP TMS

Shanghai A&S

Changjiangyuan Technology Development

Wikkon

Theraclion

Alpinion Medical Systems

Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd.

The report provides a basic overview of the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Types:

Ultrasound-Guided

MR-Guided High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Applications:

Prostate Disease

UterineÂ Fibroids

Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Applications:

Prostate Disease

Uterine Fibroids

Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue

Other Diseases

Finally, the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Scope of Report:

The downstream industries of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products are Prostate Cancer, Uterine Fibroids and Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising awareness of personal health, the consumption increase of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System field hastily.

The worldwide market for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.3% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.