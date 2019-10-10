 Press "Enter" to skip to content

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Report: Geographical Landscape and Its Growth Prospects Over Coming Years Till 2024

October 10, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is an early stage medical technology that is in various stages of development worldwide to treat a range of disorders.

Some top manufacturers in High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market: –

  • Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology
  • Philips Healthcare
  • InSightec
  • SonaCare Medical
  • EDAP TMS and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The downstream industries of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products are Prostate Cancer, Uterine Fibroids and Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising awareness of personal health, the consumption increase of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products will show an optimistic upward trend.
  • Although sales of High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the High-intensity Focused Ultrasound System field hastily.
  • The worldwide market for High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.3% over the next five years, will reach 360 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Ultrasound-Guided
  • MR-Guided

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Prostate Disease
  • Uterine Fibroids
  • Bone Tumor and Soft Tissue
  • Other Diseases

    High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market.

    Chapter 1- to describe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), with sales, revenue, and price of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market players.

    Joann Wilson
