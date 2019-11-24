High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Therapy Market Growth and Share Analysis by Leading Countries, Top Key Players, Regions, Forecast to 2019-2025

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) therapy kills cancer cells with high frequency sound waves. It can treat only a single tumor or a part of a large tumor and cannot be used to treat widespread tumors. Thus, the HIFU therapy is not suitable for the treatment of malignant tumor. This therapy is a novel, emergent and practices ultrasound waves that propagate through tissue media as energy carriers. HIFU therapy is a completely non-invasive technology that has great potential of tumor ablation, hemostasis, thrombolysis as well as targeted drug/gene delivery. Rising prevalence of different types of cancers, especially, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, primary and secondary liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer will boost growth of the market. According to the American Cancer Society, about 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer have been registered in the US in 2017.

