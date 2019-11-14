High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Report Provides the Newest Industry Data and Industry Future Trends 2024

The report titled “Global High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global High Modulus Carbon Fiber market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The High Modulus Carbon Fiber analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the High Modulus Carbon Fiber in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Toray

Hexcel

Mitsubishi Rayon

Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

Teijin Carbon

Cytec Solvay

Formosa Plastics Corp “Advanced development strategies accepted by several companies are creating new standards for competition in the global High Modulus Carbon Fiber market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their revenue margin and establishing a grip on the global High Modulus Carbon Fiber market.” High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Segments by Type:

High Modulus (HM) Grade

Ultra High Modulus (UHM) Grade

High Modulus (HM) Grade with the largest market share reached 93% High Modulus Carbon Fiber Market Segments by Application:

Aerospace

Industrial Materials

Sports/Leisure

Others

Airlines account for 49% of the largest market share

The worldwide market for High Modulus Carbon Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 536.3 million US$ in 2024, from 401.7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.