High-Performance Computing Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2024

Global High-Performance Computing Market 2019 Industry Research report provides analysis of market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. The report covers major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

The global High-Performance Computing Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Global High-Performance Computing Market Research Report, by Deployment (On-Premise, On Cloud), by Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare), by Component (Storage, Software, Server) Ã¢â¬â Forecast till 2023

Market Analysis

The growth of several business enterprises has now enabled the requirement of higher computing and computational abilities to determine business issues. The higher performing computing process was before utilized for preparing and simulating, a routing framework, and for the most part in defense and aerospace. As this industrial vertical requires good figuring abilities, bringing about superior computing processing. This situation is changed lately as there is gigantic interest from the government and the industrial sector. These parts are utilizing the information to produce explicit bits of knowledge supportive for their associations to do. The high-performance computing technology is rising noticeably in government sectors for national defense and security purpose. The Global High-Performance Computing Market has generated the valuation of USD 31 billion in the year 2017 and is anticipated to reach the value of USD 50 billion by the year 2023, growing at a speed of 8% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The high-performance computing technology (HPC) has proved to be very beneficial for the design and development of advanced vehicles, satellite mapping, high-resolution image processing, weapons, and cryptographic analysis. This is one of the major reasons which is compelling the government to go for investing in the high-performance computing process. However, the higher cost in the maintenance of HPC, lack of expertise and progression in high-performance workstations are few restrictive factors for the growth of the High-Performance Computing market.

Market Segmentation

The global High-Performance Computing market is classified on the basis of its component, verticals, and deployment. Based on its component, the high-performance computing market is divided into the server, networking devices, storage, and software. On the basis of its deployment segment, the market is subdivided into the on-cloud and on-premise section. Again, on the basis of its verticals, the market is categorized into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, energy & utilities, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the High-Performance Computing market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major players in High-Performance Computing Market include companies like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. among others.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the High-Performance Computing market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the High-Performance Computing market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the High-Performance Computing market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the High-Performance Computing market

To analyze opportunities in the High-Performance Computing market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in High-Performance Computing market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

