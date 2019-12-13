High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

About High-Performance Electric Motorcycle:

A high-performance electric motorcycle is propelled purely by electricity and is equipped with advanced electric motorcycle powertrain components and Li-ion batteries that have high energy density. Usually these sporty bikes have a top speed that exceeds 30 miles per hour.In our report High-Performance Electric Motorcycle refer to the electric motorcycle which power output exceeds 3hp.

Top Key Players of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market:

Energica

Lightning Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles

Lito Sora

Saietta

Brutus

Johammer

KTM

Brammo

Gogoro

Mahindra

BMW Motorrad

Hero

Evoke

Alta

Motoman

Palla

Yamaha

Terra Motor

Govecs

Major Types covered in the High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market report are:

3hpâ¤ Output Power <12hp

12hpâ¤ Output Power <20hp

20hpâ¤ Output Power <45hp

45hpâ¤ Output Power <75hp

75hpâ¤ Output Power <100hp

100hpâ¤ Output Power Major Applications covered in the High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market report are:

Off-Road Market

Street Market Scope of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Market:

The global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe, China, Japan and India.

The global consumption of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle increases from 477383 Unit in 2013 to 527917 Unit in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 2.55%. In 2016, the global High-Performance Electric Motorcycle consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 68.86% of global consumption of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle.

High-Performance Electric Motorcycle downstream is wide and recently High-Performance Electric Motorcycle has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Off-Road Market and Street Market. Globally, the High-Performance Electric Motorcycle market is mainly driven by growing demand for Street Market. Street Market accounts for nearly 76.96% of total downstream consumption of High-Performance Electric Motorcycle in global.

The worldwide market for High-Performance Electric Motorcycle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 1170 million US$ in 2024, from 1080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the High-Performance Electric Motorcycle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.