High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size & Share 2019 – Review, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions

Global "High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market" Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) industry.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications.

Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Industry 2019 Market Research Report

Scope of the Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Report:

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is the largest product segment in the analytical instruments industry. The versatile and popular technology helps identify and analyze constituent components of various chemicals and materials and therefore is used to analyze substances in a wide variety of industries for R&D purposes, quality control, and process engineering applications. Currently pharmaceutical whose market share is over 55%, and life science industries accounting for more 17% are the biggest application areas for HPLC testing.

The HPLC market is expected to be driven by new applications such as food safety testing as it is ideally suited for testing of food contaminants owing to its large volume of data generation through a single analysis, thereby facilitating screening, confirmation, and quantification of all the constituents. Proliferation of new applications especially in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors represents another major factor driving growth.

Present day HPLC devices are capable of analyzing almost all types of biological compounds including small molecules that can be isolated or synthesized. HPLC is also being used in the purification of peptide therapeutics, as well as certain proteins. Continued improvement in the system automation and in robotics is also one of the major factors propelling growth in the HPLC market. Emerging hyphenated methods such as GC/LCMS and LC/HPLC-NMR represent a shift towards multidimensional hyphenated systems for highly advanced research and quality monitoring applications.

The worldwide market for High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Agilent

Waters

Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher

PerkinElmer

Hitachi

Jasco

Knauer

Bekman

YoungLin

GBC

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

UVS

FD

RID

ED

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Pharmacy

Biotechnology

CROs

Academia

Chemicals

Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

