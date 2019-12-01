High Power Lasers Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

About of High Power Lasers:

High power lasers is a device that emits light through a process of optical amplification based on the stimulated emission of electromagnetic radiation. While in industrial applications refers to laser power with above 1000 watts.

High Power Lasers Market Manufactures:

IPG Photonics

TRUMPF

Rofin

Coherent

nLIGHT

Prima

FANUC

Lumentum

Bystronic Laser

Wuhan Raycus

Hanâs Laser

Major Classification:

CO2 Lasers

Solid-State Lasers

Fiber Lasers Major Applications:

Cutting

Welding

Drilling

Cutting

Welding

Drilling

Surface Treatment The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The high power lasers industry concentration is relative high; there are three mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from Germany and USA.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in United States and Germany. The manufacturers in the USA and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Trumpf have relative higher level of productâs quality. IPG has become as a global leader.

Many companies have several branch offices, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up branch office in China either. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, like Trumpf who takes their advantage merge with US company, whose key market is in North-America and Europe.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. As the top three companies all have a high level of science and technology of high power lasers, so they have a small price difference.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go wide. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for High Power Lasers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 2450 million US$ in 2024, from 1640 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.