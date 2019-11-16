High Pressure Laminate Machine Market 2019: Expected to Demand Drivers, Size and Growth Stimulators Likely to Increase During the Forecast 2025

The research report gives an overview of “High Pressure Laminate Machine Market” by analysing various key segments of this High Pressure Laminate Machine market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the High Pressure Laminate Machine market competitors.

Regions covered in the High Pressure Laminate Machine Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About High Pressure Laminate Machine Market:

HPL is produced in discontinuously operating multi-layer daylight presses with compression pressures of between 50 and 90 bar and temperatures > 120Â°C. In the context of the laminate production process, pressure is very often also quoted in megapascal [MPa]. Daylight presses can have between 10 to 20 layers and each layer can accomodate approx. 8 laminate boards with a nominal thickness from 0.50 to 0.80 mm. Depending on the loading of the press and its maximum temperature, the entire pressing cycle including recooling takes between 20 and 60 minutes.The global high pressure laminate (HPL) machine market is expected to reach USD 1485.88 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of about 5% from 1056.82 million in 2018; the actual production is about 214 Units in 2018The High Pressure Laminate Machine market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Pressure Laminate Machine.

Top Key Manufacturers in High Pressure Laminate Machine Market:

Siempelkamp

Dieffenbacher

Wemhoener

SCM Group

Kitagawa Engineering

YALIAN

FOMA

Kono

Dipuer

High Pressure Laminate Machine Market by Applications:

Decorative Laminates

Industrial Laminates High Pressure Laminate Machine Market by Types:

Single Layer Machine