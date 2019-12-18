High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4Â°C) during processing and distribution.

ï¼50L

50-200L (including 200L)

200-400L (including 400L)

High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Applications:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat products

Juices and other beverages

Seafood

Biotechnology

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.

The worldwide market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.