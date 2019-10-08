High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market Report Offering Premium Insights of Vendor Landscape, Technological Advancements and Future Prospects By 2024

High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

HPP is a non-thermal, post-package pasteurization process used on foods in the refrigerated supply chain. It requires foods that have some level of water activity, mostly air-free, and packaging that can accommodate at least 15% compression (i.e. plastics). Foods must remain in cold supply chain (4Â°C) during processing and distribution.

Top Manufacturer Included in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market are:

Hiperbaric

Thyssenkrupp (Uhde)

Avure Technologies

Kobe Steel

MULTIVAC

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment in 2017.

The worldwide market for High-pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.7% over the next five years, will reach 850 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

ï¼50L

50-200L (including 200L)

200-400L (including 400L)

ï¼400L Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat products

Juices and other beverages

Seafood

Biotechnology