High Purity Boehmite Market 2019 by Channel (Direct, Indirect), Technology Progress, Applications, Manufactures and Regions

Global “High Purity Boehmite Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of High Purity Boehmite Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

High Purity Boehmite Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877623

High Purity Boehmite Market Manufactures:

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco (China)

AnHui Estone Material Technology (China)

Sasol(South Africa)

Nabaltec(Germany)

TOR Minerals(US)

Kawai Lime Industry(Japan)

TAIMEI Chemicals(Japan)

Dequenne Chimie(Belgium)

Osang Group(Korea)

Silkem(Slovenia)

Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials (China)

Tianjin Boyuan New Materials (China)

High Purity Boehmite Market Types:

Purity (99.0%-99.9%) Boehmite

Purity (above 99.9%) Boehmite High Purity Boehmite Market Applications:

Batteries

Ceramics

Flame Retardant Scope of Reports:

The global high purity boehmite market developed rapidly in the past several years. Currently the global market is dominated by few players from Europe, Japan, United States, China and Korea, like Nabaltec from Germany; Sasol has manufacturing factories in Germany and Untied States; TOR Minerals has manufacturing factories in Netherlands; Dequenne Chimie and Silkem from Belgium and Slovenia; Kawai Lime Industry and TAIMEI Chemicals from Japan; Osang Group from Korea while Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco, AnHui Estone Material Technology, Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials and Tianjin Boyuan New Materials from China.

Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco has a production capacity of 15000 tons in Boehmite, but most of Boehmite is the purity of 81% AlOOH. In high purity (above 99%), Zhengzhou Research Institute of Chalco produced 260 tons of high purity Boehmite in 2016, and established to be 350 tons in 2017.

Estone is a public company, and the largest producer of High Purity Boehmite in China, its products are mainly used in Li-ion Battery Separator. According to our survey, the production capacity of high purity boehmite will be 7000 tons in the end of 2017 and this company will play an important role in the High Purity Boehmite in the world, especially for the Li-ion Battery Separator market.

PIDC produces the Boehmite in Shandong province and exports to Untied States. The purity of boehmite is between 52-83%. PIDC doesnât produce the high purity boehmite. So here we share the data information for the boehmite products.

In future, the high purity boehmite market will be driven by the demand from lithium-ion battery separator, especially the demand from China. Currently in China, the end user include CATL, BYD, Hefei Guoxuan High Tech Power Energy, Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology and ATL etc.

The worldwide market for High Purity Boehmite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.