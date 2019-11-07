High Purity Iron Market 2019 Global Size & Share, Trends, Business Growth, Opportunities, Key Players, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

High Purity (HP) Iron are mainly classified into the following types: high purity iron billets, electrolytic iron and others. High purity iron billet is the most widely used type which takes up about 76.28 % of the total in 2016. It is produced by hot rolling method, while the electrolytic iron ones are produced by electrolytic method.

High purity iron billets usually take a Fe content above 99.9%, which also called 3N product, like the HP powder, foil etc. also take a majority of Fe content at this level. The electrolytic iron usually gets a content of Fe at 3N5 and 4N, or ultra-high purity.

The global high purity iron average price make a slight increase from year 2016, it will maintain the trend in the next few years, the HP iron billets’ price will reach to 1797USD/MT, while the price of electrolytic iron will reached to 9715 USD/MT.

The worldwide market for High Purity Iron is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 65 million US$ in 2024, from 49 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the High Purity Iron in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global High Purity Iron market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

TOHO Zinc

ESPI

Industrial Metal Powders India Pvt.Ltd

Allied Metals

Shanghai Zhiyue

Zhongnuo Xincai

Shanghai Pantian

Tritrust Industrial

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

High Purity Iron Billets

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Special Alloys

Electronic Components

High-performance Magnets

Special Alloys

Electronic Components

High-performance Magnets

Research and Others

