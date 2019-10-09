High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) Market Trend Analysis with Progressive Insights and Industry Value Chain Features 2024

The report shows positive growth in “High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

This report studies the high-selenium yeast market, high selenium yeast is a form of supplemental selenium, which is also referred to as organic selenium. Selenium yeast is produced using the microorganism Saccharomyces cerevisiae, which is better known as bakers yeast or brewers yeast. When the yeast is grown in a selenium-enriched medium, it absorbs the selenium and converts it into the form of selenium naturally found in foods, selenomethionine. The final product is used to fortify foods, fodder and to make supplements.

Some top manufacturers in High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) Market: –

Alltech

Lesaffre

Angel

Lallemand

Novus International and many more Scope of the Report:

Selenium yeast is a form of supplemental selenium, which is also referred to as organic selenium. As a result, it has been used to manufacture health food, medicine raw materials and feed supplements. Feed is the main application of high-selenium yeast, accounting for 92% of consumption share in 2016.

In the past few years, high-selenium yeast industry maintained a rapid growth rate. In the meantime, several new companies have entered the industry. In a certain sense, we have optimistic attitudes to this industry. However, the potential risks and high prices have limited the development of this industry to a certain extent. Selenised yeasts are produced by fermenting yeasts with sodium selenite (and selenite is toxic for the yeast), therefore large variability exists in Se-Yeasts.

The worldwide market for High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the High Selenium Yeast (High-Selenium Yeast) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Food Grade

Feed Grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Functional Food

Feed Industry