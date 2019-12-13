 Press "Enter" to skip to content

High Silica Zeolite Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

High Silica Zeolite

GlobalHigh Silica Zeolite Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the High Silica Zeolite Market for 2019-2024.

About High Silica Zeolite:

Zeolite is chemically explained as the crystallin aluminosilicate hydrate containing alkaline metal or alkaline earth metal. The general formula is shown as MeOÂ· AlO3Â·mSiO2Â·nH2O (Me: metal ion or H ion).The high silica zeolite (HS Series) has high SiO2/Al2O3 mol ratios, excellent hydrophobe and heatproof compared with that of conventional A-type.In this report, high silica zeolite refers to the nm level of the high silica zeolite; the micrometer level high silica zeolite is excluding in this report.

High Silica Zeolite Market Manufactures:

  • UOP (Honeywell)
  • CECA (Arkema)
  • BASF
  • Zeochem AG
  • Tosoh Corporation
  • W. R. Grace
  • Zeolyst International
  • Clariant
  • CWK Chemiewerk Bad KÃ¶stritz GmbH
  • KNT Group
  • Zeolites & Allied Products

    High Silica Zeolite Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    High Silica Zeolite Market Types:

  • ZSM-5 Type
  • USY Type
  • Beta Type
  • Others

    High Silica Zeolite Market Applications:

  • Petroleum Refining Catalysts
  • Petrochemical Catalysts
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the High Silica Zeolite Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of High Silica Zeolite Market Report:

  • Europe is the dominate producer of High Silica Zeolite, the production was 2115.0 MT in 2016, accounting for about 40.80% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 29.82%. And Europe and North America are expected to maintain their leading position in the forecast period.
  • The industry concentration of High Silica Zeolite is relatively high. Manufacturers mainly distributed in developed countries. Leading players in High Silica Zeolite industry are UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), BASF and Tosoh Corporation. UOP (Honeywell) is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 19.93% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 61.68% production share of the market in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for High Silica Zeolite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the High Silica Zeolite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Chapter 1, to describe High Silica Zeolite product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of High Silica Zeolite, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of High Silica Zeolite in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the High Silica Zeolite competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the High Silica Zeolite breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, High Silica Zeolite market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe High Silica Zeolite sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

