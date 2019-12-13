High Silica Zeolite Market 2019 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “High Silica Zeolite Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the High Silica Zeolite Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about High Silica Zeolite Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of High Silica Zeolite globally.

About High Silica Zeolite:

Zeolite is chemically explained as the crystallin aluminosilicate hydrate containing alkaline metal or alkaline earth metal. The general formula is shown as MeOÂ· AlO3Â·mSiO2Â·nH2O (Me: metal ion or H ion).The high silica zeolite (HS Series) has high SiO2/Al2O3 mol ratios, excellent hydrophobe and heatproof compared with that of conventional A-type.In this report, high silica zeolite refers to the nm level of the high silica zeolite; the micrometer level high silica zeolite is excluding in this report.

High Silica Zeolite Market Manufactures:

UOP (Honeywell)

CECA (Arkema)

BASF

Zeochem AG

Tosoh Corporation

W. R. Grace

Zeolyst International

Clariant

CWK Chemiewerk Bad KÃ¶stritz GmbH

KNT Group

High Silica Zeolite Market Types:

ZSM-5 Type

USY Type

Beta Type

High Silica Zeolite Market Applications:

Petroleum Refining Catalysts

Petrochemical Catalysts

Others

Europe is the dominate producer of High Silica Zeolite, the production was 2115.0 MT in 2016, accounting for about 40.80% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 29.82%. And Europe and North America are expected to maintain their leading position in the forecast period.

The industry concentration of High Silica Zeolite is relatively high. Manufacturers mainly distributed in developed countries. Leading players in High Silica Zeolite industry are UOP (Honeywell), CECA (Arkema), BASF and Tosoh Corporation. UOP (Honeywell) is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 19.93% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 61.68% production share of the market in 2016.

The worldwide market for High Silica Zeolite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 170 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the High Silica Zeolite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.