High Speed Doors Market 2019 Research Report to 2024 | Industry Size, Growth Share, Future Trends, Price, Top Key Players Review, Business Opportunities, Demand and Global Analysis by Forecast

The Global “High Speed Doors Market” Study offers detailed data which enriches the understanding, extent and application of the report. High Speed Doors Market 2019 Global Business report covers the most recent market data, industry growth driving factors, size, share, trends, in addition to Forecast until 2024. The Global High Speed Doors market evaluation is provided for the worldwide markets such as development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and crucial regions development standing.
Short Details of High Speed Doors Market Report – High Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.
Global High Speed Doors market competition by top manufacturers
- Hormann
- Rite-Hite
- ASI
- Rytec
- ASSA ABLOY
- Chase Doors
- PerforMax
- TNR Doors
- TMI
- Dortek
- Efaflex
- Angel Mir
- HAG
- Hart Doors
- JDoor
Asia-Pacific ranks the first in 2017, taking about 39.10% share of the global market; Europe and North America comes the second and the third places, consists of 26% and 25.44% share in global market respectively.
Based on high speed door types, rolling doors takes most of the market share, with about 45.16% proportion in 2017, folding doors followed as second with about 22.22% market share, based on revenue. Other commonly used types include Sliding Doors and Swinging Doors. As for downstream user industries, high speed doors are widely used in food & drink industry, warehouse and loading bays, pharmaceutical environment and large exterior openings, etc..
Rytec, ASSA ABLOY and Hormann are the top three manufacturers in global high speed door market, all the three together consist of approximately 24.17% of the global market share. Other prominent players include Chase Doors, Rite-Hite, ASI Doors, Efaflex, PerforMax, TNR Doors, Dortek, Angel Mir, Hart Doors and etc., the market is not so concentrated, and the competition is going to be more intense.
The worldwide market for High Speed Doors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million US$ in 2024, from 760 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the High Speed Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 High Speed Doors Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Rolling Doors
1.2.2 Folding Doors
1.2.3 Swinging Doors
1.2.4 Sliding Doors
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Large Exterior Openings
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical Environment
1.3.3 Food & Drink Industry
1.3.4 Warehouse and Loading Bays
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Hormann
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Hormann High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Rite-Hite
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Rite-Hite High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 ASI
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 ASI High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Rytec
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Rytec High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 ASSA ABLOY
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 ASSA ABLOY High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Chase Doors
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Chase Doors High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 PerforMax
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 PerforMax High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 TNR Doors
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 TNR Doors High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 TMI
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 TMI High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Dortek
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Dortek High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Efaflex
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Efaflex High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.12 Angel Mir
2.12.1 Business Overview
2.12.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.12.2.1 Product A
2.12.2.2 Product B
2.12.3 Angel Mir High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.13 HAG
2.13.1 Business Overview
2.13.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.13.2.1 Product A
2.13.2.2 Product B
2.13.3 HAG High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.14 Hart Doors
2.14.1 Business Overview
2.14.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.14.2.1 Product A
2.14.2.2 Product B
2.14.3 Hart Doors High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.15 JDoor
2.15.1 Business Overview
2.15.2 High Speed Doors Type and Applications
2.15.2.1 Product A
2.15.2.2 Product B
2.15.3 JDoor High Speed Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global High Speed Doors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global High Speed Doors Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global High Speed Doors Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 High Speed Doors Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 High Speed Doors Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global High Speed Doors Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global High Speed Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global High Speed Doors Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global High Speed Doors Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America High Speed Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe High Speed Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific High Speed Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America High Speed Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa High Speed Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America High Speed Doors by Country
5.1 North America High Speed Doors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America High Speed Doors Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America High Speed Doors Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States High Speed Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada High Speed Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico High Speed Doors Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
