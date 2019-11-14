 Press "Enter" to skip to content

High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market 2019: Global Business Overview, Sales, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market” by analysing various key segments of this High-speed Steel Cutting Tools market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the High-speed Steel Cutting Tools market competitors.

Regions covered in the High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market: 

In the context of machining, a cutting tool is any tool that is used to remove material from the workpiece by means of shear deformation. High-speed steel is the most common cutting tool material used today. High-speed steel cutting tools is much tough than ordinary cutting tools and easier for cutting. It retains its hardness at moderate temperatures. In machinery manufacturing, the majority use of HSS cutting tools is in machine tools.The High-speed Steel Cutting Tools market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High-speed Steel Cutting Tools.

Top Key Manufacturers in High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market:

  • Sandvik
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi
  • OSG
  • Kennametal
  • YG-1 Tool
  • Walter
  • DeWALT
  • Guhring
  • Tiangong International
  • Shanghai Tool Works
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries
  • TDC Cutting Tools
  • Harbin No.1 Tool Manufacturing
  • Harbin Measuring & Cutting Tool
  • Tivoly
  • Addison
  • Chengliang Tools
  • Sutton Tools
  • Raymond Ltd (JK Files)
  • LMT Onsrud LP
  • Somta Tools
  • BIG Kaiser

    High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market by Applications:

  • Automotive
  • Aircraft
  • Oil & Gas
  • Machinery
  • Shipping Building
  • Rail Transport
  • Others

    High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market by Types:

  • HSS Milling Tools
  • HSS Drilling Tools
  • HSS Tapping Tools
  • HSS Reaming & Counterboring Tools
  • HSS Gear Cutting Tools
  • HSS Broaching Tools

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market Size
    2.1.1 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales by Product
    4.2 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue by Product
    4.3 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by Countries
    6.1.1 North America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by Product
    6.3 North America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by Product
    7.3 Europe High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by Product
    9.3 Central & South America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa High-speed Steel Cutting Tools by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Forecast
    12.5 Europe High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 High-speed Steel Cutting Tools Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

