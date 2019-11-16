High Strength Steel Market Analysis Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by Types Applications and Economic Impact on Revenue Research up to 2024

High Strength Steel includes conventional High-Strength Steels and advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS).

Short Details of High Strength Steel Market Report – High Strength Steel includes conventional High-Strength Steels and advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS). The conventional High-Strength Steels include High Strength Low Alloy Steels, Bake Hardenable Steels, Carbon Manganese Steels, and others. Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are complex, sophisticated materials, with carefully selected chemical compositions and multiphase microstructures resulting from precisely controlled heating and cooling processes.

Global High Strength Steel market competition by top manufacturers

Arcelor Mittal

SSAB

POSCO

United States Steel Corporation

Voestalpine AG

ThyssenKrupp AG

Baosteel

Ansteel



The Scope of the Report:

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing region in the global high strength steels market. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development offer lucrative growth opportunities to players operating in the high strength steels market. The increasing middle class population, which has led to urbanization and rise in the manufacturing sector, drives the demand of high strength steels in this region. The Asia-Pacific high strength steels market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. Economic growth in countries such as China, India, and Japan are further propelling the growth of the high strength steels market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the global high strength steel market include Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg), SSAB, POSCO, United States Steel Corporation (U.S.), Voestalpine AG, ThyssenKrupp AG, Baosteel, Ansteel, among others.

The worldwide market for High Strength Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the High Strength Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

High Strength Low Alloy Steels

Dual Phase Steels

Bake Hardenable Steels

Carbon Manganese Steels By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Hoisting and mining equipment

Aviation & Marine