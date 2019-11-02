High Strength Steel Market Size, Revenue (M USD) Market Share by Players and by Regions in 2017, Through 2023

The high strength steel market was valued at USD 25.23 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 40.85 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2018 and 2023.

Arcelormittal S.A., United States Steel Corporation, Baosteel Group Corporation, SSAB AB, Voestalpine Ag, Posco Group, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel, Angang Steel Company Limited, Hebei Puyong Iron and Steel Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Shagang International Trade Co., Ltd., Jfe Steel Corporation, Nucor Corporation, China Steel Corporation, Thyssenkrupp Ag, Metinvest Holding, LLC, PAO Severstal, JSW Steel, Novolipetsk Steel (NIMK), Gerdau S.A., Citic, Hyundai Steel Company, Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation, Shandong Iron and Steel Group

High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA), Dual Phase (DP), Bake Hardenable (BH), Carbon Manganese (CMn), Others

Automotive, Construction, Yellow Goods & Mining Equipment, Aviation & Marine, Others

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Production Market Analysis

Chapter 3 Sales Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 6 Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter 7 Major Type Analysis

Chapter 8 Major Application Analysis

Chapter 9 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 10 Global and Regional Market Forecast

Chapter 11 Major Manufacturers Analysis

Chapter 12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

