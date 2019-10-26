High Temperature Plastics Market Research 2019  Global Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Development Forecast 2024

High Temperature Plastics are analyzed during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

High Temperature Plastics are plastics that meet higher requirements than standard or engineering plastics. They are more expensive and used in smaller amounts. High Temperature Plastics meet higher requirements than standard and engineering plastics because of their higher heat stability..

High Temperature Plastics Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Solvay

DowDupont

Sabic

Celanese

Victrex

BASF

Dongyue

DIC

Evonik

Honeywell and many more. High Temperature Plastics Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the High Temperature Plastics Market can be Split into:

Fluoropolymers

Polyphenylene Sulfide

PolySulfone

Polyimides

Others. By Applications, the High Temperature Plastics Market can be Split into:

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Medical