High Temperature Superconducting Cables Market 2019 Global Growth, New Updates, Trends, Industry Share, Size Expansion, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by Market Reports World till 2024

"High Temperature Superconducting Cables Market" analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the High Temperature Superconducting Cables business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info.

Short Details of High Temperature Superconducting Cables Market Report – Superconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents

Global High Temperature Superconducting Cables market competition by top manufacturers

Nexans

Furukawa Electric

SHSC

LS Cable & System

NKT

FGC UES

As the transmission medium for HVDC applications, superconductor cables can move virtually any amount of power with much greater efficiency than any other transmission technology â and they move it underground, out of site and out of harmâs way. In 2018, the Superconducting Cables consumption (sales) in Grid and Smart Grid was 460, and it will reach 22890 in 2025; while the sales market share in Grid and Smart Grid was 93.9% in 2017 and will be 94.4% in 2025. Within the next 10 years, superconducting power cables could offer significant power transmission solutions for densely populated, high load areas.

Superconductors come in two types, low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS). At present, the main type of superconducting cables is the second-generation YBCO Cables, which will also be the mainstream of future development. The first generation HTS will gradually be eliminated. However, YBCO Cables maybe quickly be eliminated by the new materials with better cost and performance in the future. Therefore, the core technology of superconducting cables is superconducting materials.These unique characteristics of superconducting cables make them an attractive technology, especially in urban areas where underground space and land availability is limited. In these urban areas, the networks are most often reaching their capacity limits, making the case for investigating the feasibility of using HTS cables in electricity distribution networks even stronger. However, the high cost is a key factor limiting the development of this industry.For many people, it seems that superconductor is an emerging industry, and in fact the product has been continuously researched. Large-scale HTS industrial production still seems to take a long time. The low temperature superconductor industry has been developed for many years and the industry chain is relatively mature. Although the profit margin of superconductor is high, the research funds is also phenomenal, in additional to this, the downstream demand is unstable.The worldwide market for High Temperature Superconducting Cables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 68.6% over the next five years, will reach 59 million US$ in 2024, from 4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the High Temperature Superconducting Cables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

YBCO Cables

Bi-2212 Cables

Bi2223 Cables

Others





By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Grid and Smart Grid

Industrial Applications

Others





