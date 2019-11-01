High Temperature Superconducting Cables Market Segmentation And Analysis By Recent Trends, Development Trends And Growth Rate By Regions To 2024

The report titled “Global High Temperature Superconducting Cables Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global High Temperature Superconducting Cables market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The High Temperature Superconducting Cables analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the High Temperature Superconducting Cables in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Nexans

Furukawa Electric

SHSC

LS Cable & System

NKT

FGC UES “Superconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents” Market Segments by Type:

YBCO Cables

Bi-2212 Cables

Bi2223 Cables

Others Market Segments by Application:

Grid and Smart Grid

Industrial Applications

As the transmission medium for HVDC applications, superconductor cables can move virtually any amount of power with much greater efficiency than any other transmission technology  and they move it underground, out of site and out of harms way. In 2018, the Superconducting Cables consumption (sales) in Grid and Smart Grid was 460, and it will reach 22890 in 2025; while the sales market share in Grid and Smart Grid was 93.9% in 2017 and will be 94.4% in 2025. Within the next 10 years, superconducting power cables could offer significant power transmission solutions for densely populated, high load areas.

Superconductors come in two types, low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS). At present, the main type of superconducting cables is the second-generation YBCO Cables, which will also be the mainstream of future development. The first generation HTS will gradually be eliminated. However, YBCO Cables maybe quickly be eliminated by the new materials with better cost and performance in the future. Therefore, the core technology of superconducting cables is superconducting materials.

These unique characteristics of superconducting cables make them an attractive technology, especially in urban areas where underground space and land availability is limited. In these urban areas, the networks are most often reaching their capacity limits, making the case for investigating the feasibility of using HTS cables in electricity distribution networks even stronger. However, the high cost is a key factor limiting the development of this industry.For many people, it seems that superconductor is an emerging industry, and in fact the product has been continuously researched. Large-scale HTS industrial production still seems to take a long time. The low temperature superconductor industry has been developed for many years and the industry chain is relatively mature. Although the profit margin of superconductor is high, the research funds is also phenomenal, in additional to this, the downstream demand is unstable.

The worldwide market for High Temperature Superconducting Cables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 68.6% over the next five years, will reach 59 million US$ in 2024, from 4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.