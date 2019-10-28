Higher Education Learning Analytics Market 2019-2025 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Outlook Forecast

This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global Higher Education Learning Analytics market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About Higher Education Learning Analytics Market:

Learning analytics software uses tools and applications for collecting, managing, and analyzing both structured and unstructured data to improve multiple processes and activities that are a part of the education industry, achieve strategic goals, and enable better decision making. Learning analytics has applications in various aspects of education. As this is a growing market, it is expected to influence the evolving needs of higher education institutions in the US.

A key trend that will boost market growth is the increased focus on budget management. Analytical solutions devised by vendors can be used for varied suitable areas in the education industry. The most prominent uses include student recruitment, student retention, and curriculum development. Apart from these, higher educational institutions are interested in installing the software solution for improving operational efficiencies on campus. A key growth driver is the emphasis on personalized learning. The traditional approach of learning methodology required teachers to do the knowledge sharing. They were the sole providers of information and students had limited access to learning sources. Institutions are now shifting toward the knowledge pull pedagogy method wherein students are given the liberty and flexibility to learn specific concept with the help of numerous online sources such as digital libraries. Since students have access to vast amounts of information, they are bound to grow curious about various topics and concepts they come across as they learn. In additions, different students have different learning patterns. These traits are being identified and are triggering the need to implement learning analytics in the education system.

In 2018, the global Higher Education Learning Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

