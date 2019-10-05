Hip Protectors Market 2019 | Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2024

Hip Protectors Market report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.

Get a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13328969

Short Details of Hip Protectors Market Report – A hip protector is a specialized form of pants or underwear containing pads (either hard or soft) along the outside of each hip/leg, designed to prevent hip fractures following a fall. They are most commonly used in elderly individuals who have a high risk of falls and hip fractures.

Global Hip Protectors market competition by top manufacturers

Tytex

Medline

Kaneka

Patterson Medical

Suprima

Skil-Care

AliMed

Bort

HipSaver

Plum Enterprises

Personal Safety

Posey

Hornsby Comfy Hips

Vital Base

Impactwear

Prevent Products

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13328969

First, for industry structure analysis, the Hip Protectors industry is not very concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 53.65% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production value area of valves, also the leader in the whole Hip Protectors industry.

Second, the production of Hip Protectors increased from 503.17 K Items in 2011 to 630.49 K Items in 2015 with an average growth rate of more than 5.5%.

Third, USA occupied 35.68% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by EU and Japan, which respectively have around 32.02% and 10.10% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.37% of the global consumption volume in 2015.

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Hip Protectors producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global Hip Protectors revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 5.36%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Hip Protectors.

The worldwide market for Hip Protectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 47600 million US$ in 2024, from 37000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hip Protectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13328969

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Soft hip protectors

Hard hip protectors

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospital

Nursing home

Training center

Other

Table of Contents

1 Hip Protectors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hip Protectors

1.2 Classification of Hip Protectors by Types

1.2.1 Global Hip Protectors Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Hip Protectors Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

ttyps

1.3 Global Hip Protectors Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hip Protectors Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

aap

1.4 Global Hip Protectors Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Hip Protectors Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hip Protectors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hip Protectors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hip Protectors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hip Protectors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hip Protectors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Hip Protectors (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

———————————————–

3 Global Hip Protectors Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Hip Protectors Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Hip Protectors Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Hip Protectors Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Hip Protectors Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Hip Protectors Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Hip Protectors Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Hip Protectors Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Hip Protectors Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Hip Protectors Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Hip Protectors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

—————————————————

10 Global Hip Protectors Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Hip Protectors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Hip Protectors Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Hip Protectors Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Hip Protectors Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Hip Protectors Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Hip Protectors Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Hip Protectors Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Hip Protectors Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Hip Protectors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Hip Protectors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Hip Protectors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Hip Protectors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Hip Protectors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

Browse complete table of contents at :- https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/13328969

About Us:

Market Reports World is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategic and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report re sellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Name: Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Phone: US +14242530807/UK +442032398187

OUR OTHER REPORT:

Timber Plants Market Size, Share 2019 Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

New Trends Expected to Growth PVC Modifier Market Share, Size from 2016 2024 Growth Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Types and Applications

Bismaleimide Market Size, Share 2019 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Vibration Welding Market Share, Size Indsutry Analysis with Future Growth Plans Supply Demand Growth Elements and Recent Developments Worldwide