Hirudin Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Size, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Growth Rate

About Hirudin:

This report studies the Hirudin market. Hirudin is a naturally occurring peptide in the salivary glands of medicinal leeches (such as Hirudo medicinalis) that has a blood anticoagulant property. Hirudin is the most potent natural inhibitor of thrombin.Hirudin (hirudin) is a Leech (Leech) and salivary glands have been extracted from a variety of active ingredients in the activity of the most significant and most studied ingredients, which is 65-66 amino acids from the small molecules of protein (peptide) . Hirudin have strong inhibitory effect on thrombin is the strongest so far found in the natural specific inhibitor of thrombin. Animal experiments and clinical studies have shown that hirudin can be effective anticoagulant, antithrombotic, and prevent thrombin-catalyzed activation of coagulation factors and platelet reactions and blood stasis phenomenon further. In addition, it also inhibited thrombin-induced fibroblast proliferation, and thrombin stimulation of endothelial cells. Compared with heparin, which not only use less, do not cause bleeding, is not dependent on endogenous cofactor; and heparin have caused the risk of bleeding, disseminated intravascular coagulation in the pathogenesis of antithrombin III are reduced This will limit the efficacy of heparin, using leeches will have good results.

Hirudin Market Manufactures:

The Medicines Company

Keyken

Minapharm

Abbott

SALUBRIS

Pfizer

Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

DUOPUTAI

Pentapharm

Hirudin Market Types:

Natural Hirudin

Recombinant Hirudin Hirudin Market Applications:

Thrombosis Disease

Tumor Disease

Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13841550

Scope of Hirudin Market Report:

According to the statistical data, Demand cannot be satisfied with supply. Currently, Hirudin market has a certain potential in USA, Europe and Asia Market. These areas demand are rapidly growth.

In recent years in China as the main ingredient to hirudin, there are many kinds of proprietary Chinese medicines, such as cerebral blood oral liquid, tablets thrombosis, blood capsule, with its annual output value of tens of millions. New drugs with leeches are constantly studied and introduced. Genetic engineering of recombinant leech-like peptide drugs to replace or hirudin as anticoagulant drug additives stasis, which can be achieved in the near future. As the injection for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and cancer drugs, the need for further clinical research. Needless to say, recombinant hirudin-like peptide drug development will bring huge social and economic benefits.

The worldwide market for Hirudin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 4240 million US$ in 2024, from 3450 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.