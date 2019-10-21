Hirudin Market Sales Forecast by Size, Application and Types (2019-2024)

Global “Hirudin Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

About Hirudin

This report studies the Hirudin market. Hirudin is a naturally occurring peptide in the salivary glands of medicinal leeches (such as Hirudo medicinalis) that has a blood anticoagulant property. Hirudin is the most potent natural inhibitor of thrombin.Hirudin (hirudin) is a Leech (Leech) and salivary glands have been extracted from a variety of active ingredients in the activity of the most significant and most studied ingredients, which is 65-66 amino acids from the small molecules of protein (peptide) . Hirudin have strong inhibitory effect on thrombin is the strongest so far found in the natural specific inhibitor of thrombin. Animal experiments and clinical studies have shown that hirudin can be effective anticoagulant, antithrombotic, and prevent thrombin-catalyzed activation of coagulation factors and platelet reactions and blood stasis phenomenon further. In addition, it also inhibited thrombin-induced fibroblast proliferation, and thrombin stimulation of endothelial cells. Compared with heparin, which not only use less, do not cause bleeding, is not dependent on endogenous cofactor; and heparin have caused the risk of bleeding, disseminated intravascular coagulation in the pathogenesis of antithrombin III are reduced This will limit the efficacy of heparin, using leeches will have good results.

