Histology Equipment Market Research Analysis and Growth Forecast by Manufacturers Geographical Regions from 2019 2024

The worldwide “Histology Equipment Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Histology Equipment Market Report – Tissue dissection, slicing, preparation, probing, staining, and analysis require tools that reliably produce high-quality samples. Any histology procedure involves embedding tissue followed by a slicing or chopping step for slide preparation. Microtomes, cryostats, freezing stages, and tissue choppers are available. Additionally, staining tools, such as automated stainers, are available for immunohistochemistry that is performed simultaneously. Many histology experiments require perfusion; perfusion systems and chambers are listed for easy evaluation.

Global Histology Equipment market competition by top manufacturers

Leica

Roche

Thermo Fisher

Agilent

BioGenex

Sakura Finetek

Intelsint

Biocare



The Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Histology Equipment developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 5%. In 2015, Global revenue of Histology Equipment is nearly 1060 M USD; the actual production is about 38500 units.

The classification of Histology Equipment includes Slide-staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-processing Systems, and the proportion of Tissue-processing Systems in 2015 is about 55%.

Histology Equipment is widely used in Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories and other field. The most proportion of Histology Equipment is used in hospitals, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 40%.

The worldwide market for Histology Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 1630 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Histology Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Slide-staining Systems

Scanners

Tissue-processing Systems

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories