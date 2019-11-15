 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Histology Equipment Market Research Analysis and Growth Forecast by Manufacturers Geographical Regions from 2019 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Histology Equipment

The worldwide “Histology Equipment Market” report investigates producers competitive situation and gives market share for all significant players of the market supported production capacity, earnings, earnings, geographic presence and various important factors.

Short Details of Histology Equipment  Market Report – Tissue dissection, slicing, preparation, probing, staining, and analysis require tools that reliably produce high-quality samples. Any histology procedure involves embedding tissue followed by a slicing or chopping step for slide preparation. Microtomes, cryostats, freezing stages, and tissue choppers are available. Additionally, staining tools, such as automated stainers, are available for immunohistochemistry that is performed simultaneously. Many histology experiments require perfusion; perfusion systems and chambers are listed for easy evaluation.

Global Histology Equipment  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Leica
  • Roche
  • Thermo Fisher
  • Agilent
  • BioGenex
  • Sakura Finetek
  • Intelsint
  • Biocare

The Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of Histology Equipment developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 5%. In 2015, Global revenue of Histology Equipment is nearly 1060 M USD; the actual production is about 38500 units.
The classification of Histology Equipment includes Slide-staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-processing Systems, and the proportion of Tissue-processing Systems in 2015 is about 55%.
Histology Equipment is widely used in Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories and other field. The most proportion of Histology Equipment is used in hospitals, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 40%.
The worldwide market for Histology Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 1630 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Histology Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Slide-staining Systems
  • Scanners
  • Tissue-processing Systems
  • Other

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Hospitals
  • Pharmaceutical Companies
  • Research Laboratories
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Histology Equipment  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Histology Equipment  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Histology Equipment  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Histology Equipment  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Histology Equipment  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Histology Equipment  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Histology Equipment  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Histology Equipment  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Histology Equipment  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Histology Equipment  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Histology Equipment  by Country

    5.1 North America Histology Equipment  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Histology Equipment  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Histology Equipment  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Histology Equipment  by Country

    8.1 South America Histology Equipment  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Histology Equipment  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Histology Equipment  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Histology Equipment  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Histology Equipment  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Histology Equipment  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Histology Equipment  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Histology Equipment  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Histology Equipment  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Histology Equipment  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Histology Equipment  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Histology Equipment  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Histology Equipment  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Histology Equipment  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Histology Equipment  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Histology Equipment  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Histology Equipment  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Histology Equipment  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Histology Equipment  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Histology Equipment  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Histology Equipment  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Histology Equipment  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Histology Equipment  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Histology Equipment  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

