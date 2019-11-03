 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hoist Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2019

By Joann Wilson on November 3, 2019

Hoist

Global "Hoist Market" Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

 About Hoist

A hoist is a mechanical device for lifting material, typically consisting of a rope or chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload.A basic hoist is defined by two chief characteristics. The first is the lifting medium, which may be a wire rope wrapped around a drum or a chain raised by a pulley. The second is the type of power utilized by the hoist. Common power-sources are hydraulics, electricity, air driven motors, and, in the case of a manual hoist, muscle power.

Hoist Market Key Players:

  • Columbus McKinnon
  • Kito
  • Terex
  • Konecranes
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • TRACTEL
  • PLANETA
  • Hitachi
  • KAWASAKI
  • J.D. Neuhaus
  • TOYO
  • ABUS
  • Imer International
  • VERLINDE
  • DAESAN
  • ABLE FORGE
  • Endo Kogyo
  • Shanghai Yiying
  • Xi’an Liba
  • TBM
  • Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery
  • Beijing Lingying
  • Nanjing Jingming
  • Nucleon (Xinxiang)
  • DL Heavy
  • Mode
  • Cheng Day

    Global Hoist market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Hoist has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Hoist in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Hoist Market Types:

  • Manual Hoists
  • Electric Hoists
  • Air Hoists
  • Hydraulic Hoists

    Hoist Market Applications:

  • Factories
  • Construction Sites
  • Marinas & Shipyards
  • Mining & Excavating Operation
  • Warehouse
  • Others

    Major Highlights of Hoist Market report:

    Hoist Market Overview, Market shares and strategies of key players, Manufacturing Analysis of Hoist, Sales Market Forecast, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, In-depth market segmentation.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the hoist market, high-end products are mainly produced by developed countries. China is the dominator of the middle and low end products. With its low price, hoist produced in China are popular around the world, especially in Southeast Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East development countries and regions.
  • As the necessary industrial equipment, hoist can be used in every walk of life, including oil, petrochemical, petrol, oil depot, gas, chemical, military, electricity, mining, electronics, railway and other industries.
  • The global oil refinery market is expected to increase due to rising energy demand, evolving technology and new sources of the crude oil explored during the forecast period. And the oil refineries market is currently undergoing a significant reorientation, with demand moving away from the traditional strongholds of Europe and North America to other regions of the world. Growing demand from end-use industries around the world is expected to drive growth in the global petrochemical market over the next seven years. On the supply side, abundant raw material availability in the Middle East is expected to have a positive impact on growth of the petrochemical market. The shale gas boom in North America and rapidly expanding exploration & production activities in China are also likely to drive the global market.
  • The worldwide market for Hoist is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 4010 million US$ in 2024, from 3240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hoist in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hoist product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hoist, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hoist in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hoist competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hoist breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hoist market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hoist sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 136

    Further in the report, the Hoist market is examined for price, cost and gross. These three points are analysed for types, companies and regions. In continuation with this data sale price is for various types, applications and region is also included. The Hoist industry consumption for major regions is given. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption figures are also given.

    Finally, Hoist Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. Additionally, it Presents new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

    1 Hoist Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Hoist by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Hoist Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Hoist Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Hoist Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Hoist Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Hoist Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Hoist Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Hoist Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Hoist Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

