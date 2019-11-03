Hoist Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2019

About Hoist

A hoist is a mechanical device for lifting material, typically consisting of a rope or chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload.A basic hoist is defined by two chief characteristics. The first is the lifting medium, which may be a wire rope wrapped around a drum or a chain raised by a pulley. The second is the type of power utilized by the hoist. Common power-sources are hydraulics, electricity, air driven motors, and, in the case of a manual hoist, muscle power.

Hoist Market Key Players:

Columbus McKinnon

Kito

Terex

Konecranes

Ingersoll Rand

TRACTEL

PLANETA

Hitachi

KAWASAKI

J.D. Neuhaus

TOYO

ABUS

Imer International

VERLINDE

DAESAN

ABLE FORGE

Endo Kogyo

Shanghai Yiying

Xi’an Liba

TBM

Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery

Beijing Lingying

Nanjing Jingming

Nucleon (Xinxiang)

DL Heavy

Mode

Global Hoist market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Hoist has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Hoist in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Hoist Market Types:

Manual Hoists

Electric Hoists

Air Hoists

Hydraulic Hoists Hoist Market Applications:

Factories

Construction Sites

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Hoist Market Applications:

In the hoist market, high-end products are mainly produced by developed countries. China is the dominator of the middle and low end products. With its low price, hoist produced in China are popular around the world, especially in Southeast Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East development countries and regions.

As the necessary industrial equipment, hoist can be used in every walk of life, including oil, petrochemical, petrol, oil depot, gas, chemical, military, electricity, mining, electronics, railway and other industries.

The global oil refinery market is expected to increase due to rising energy demand, evolving technology and new sources of the crude oil explored during the forecast period. And the oil refineries market is currently undergoing a significant reorientation, with demand moving away from the traditional strongholds of Europe and North America to other regions of the world. Growing demand from end-use industries around the world is expected to drive growth in the global petrochemical market over the next seven years. On the supply side, abundant raw material availability in the Middle East is expected to have a positive impact on growth of the petrochemical market. The shale gas boom in North America and rapidly expanding exploration & production activities in China are also likely to drive the global market.

The worldwide market for Hoist is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 4010 million US$ in 2024, from 3240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hoist in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.