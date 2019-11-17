 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Outlook 2024 Top Companies Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks

Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.

Short Details of Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks  Market Report – This report studies the Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Mark market, we focus on holograms and holografic products with anti-counterfeiting features, product authentication capabilities, etc.

Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Light Logics (India)
  • Lasersec Technologies (India)
  • K Laser (Taiwan)
  • Uflex Limited (India)
  • Polinas (Turkey)
  • Kurz (Germany)
  • Unifoil Corporation (US)
  • Everest Holovisions Limited (India)
  • Holostik (India)
  • SRF Limited (India)
  • Spectratek (US)
  • API (UK)
  • Offset Group (Bulgaria)
  • Integraf (US)
  • Zhejiang Jinghua Laser (China)
  • SVG Optronics (China)
  • Jinjia Group (China)
  • Shantou Wanshun (China)
  • Shantou Dongfeng (China)
  • AFC Hologram (China)
  • Other Companies

The Scope of the Report:

Currently the global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market is dominated by Holographic films and Holographic papers; the Holographic films occupies for over 70% market share in terms of value.
China is the biggest market in Holographic industry in term of sales volume, and followed by America, Europe and Asia (excluding China). Southeast Asia Market with economic growth, new packaging equipment investment, growth is expected.
In China, holographic material is mainly used on cigarette and liqueur packaging. However, owing to the policy of fighting extravagance, especially for the liqueur and cigarette packaging, the growth rate in this market has slow down. To maintain the market share, developing with consumer product Brand Company will be prioritized.
The worldwide market for Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 950 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Holographic Film
  • Holographic Paper

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Tobacco
  • Food and Drink
  • Cosmetic/Personal Care

