Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Outlook 2024 Top Companies Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development

“Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market” report also contain data type like capability, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export, etc. Industry series, manufacturing process, cost construction, advertising channel are also examined in this report.
Short Details of Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Report – This report studies the Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Mark market, we focus on holograms and holografic products with anti-counterfeiting features, product authentication capabilities, etc.
Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market competition by top manufacturers
- Light Logics (India)
- Lasersec Technologies (India)
- K Laser (Taiwan)
- Uflex Limited (India)
- Polinas (Turkey)
- Kurz (Germany)
- Unifoil Corporation (US)
- Everest Holovisions Limited (India)
- Holostik (India)
- SRF Limited (India)
- Spectratek (US)
- API (UK)
- Offset Group (Bulgaria)
- Integraf (US)
- Zhejiang Jinghua Laser (China)
- SVG Optronics (China)
- Jinjia Group (China)
- Shantou Wanshun (China)
- Shantou Dongfeng (China)
- AFC Hologram (China)
- Other Companies
The Scope of the Report:
Currently the global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks market is dominated by Holographic films and Holographic papers; the Holographic films occupies for over 70% market share in terms of value.
China is the biggest market in Holographic industry in term of sales volume, and followed by America, Europe and Asia (excluding China). Southeast Asia Market with economic growth, new packaging equipment investment, growth is expected.
In China, holographic material is mainly used on cigarette and liqueur packaging. However, owing to the policy of fighting extravagance, especially for the liqueur and cigarette packaging, the growth rate in this market has slow down. To maintain the market share, developing with consumer product Brand Company will be prioritized.
The worldwide market for Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 950 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks by Country
5.1 North America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks by Country
8.1 South America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
