Holographic Lamination Film Market Top Companies Sales, Price, Revenue, Share and Outlook 2019-2024

Holographic film is a very thin, flexible plastic film [Polyester (PET), Oriented Polypropylene (OPP) and Nylon (Bonyl)] which has been micro-embossed with patterns or even images. Patterns (such as checker plate or diamonds) or an image (such as a tiger) are created by way of an embossing process which can provide a remarkable 3-D effect and/or spectral (rainbow) coloring. The embossing process is akin to cutting tiny grooves into the films surface at various angles and in different shapes. These micro-embossed grooves cause the âdiffractionâ of normal white light into stunning spectral color. This phenomenon is not unlike the diffraction of white light into spectral colors through a crystal prism.Holographic films can also be laminated to different types of materials. This combination is often used for brand-enhancing packaging applications. Holographic films can also be laminated to sealable films to make form, fill and seal roll stock packaging or premade flexible bags. It can be laminated to paper or card stock to make consumer packaging and specialty gift boxes and bags. Holographic nylon films can be extrusion coated with sealable polyethylene (PE) for manufacturing into metallic balloons. Holographic polyester films (PET) can also be coated with special adhesives to make holographic hot stamping foils for decorative application to paper or card stock.

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the biggest market in Holographic Lamination Film industry in term of sales volume, and followed by North America, Europe and rest of world. Southeast Asia Market with economic growth, new packaging equipment investment, growth is expected.

The worldwide market for Holographic Lamination Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.