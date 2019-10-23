Holter ECG Monitoring Market Sales Overview, Market Size, Opportunities, Demands, Market Share and Growth Rate Analysis, Forecast to 2023

About Holter ECG Monitoring Market Report: A holter monitor is a compact-sized wearable device that can perform continuous tracking of the heart activity. Patients susceptible to the early onset of cardiovascular diseases are recommended holter ECG test, where the patient has to wear the holter monitor for one to two days. This records the patients heartbeats throughout all the activities that are performed by the patient in that duration. The data retrieved through holter monitors is studied in depth through holter analysis systems and software that help the doctors design appropriate therapy for the patient. This increases the demand for holter monitors among various healthcare professionals for the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery disease.

Top manufacturers/players: GE Healthcare, Mortara Instrument, Philips Healthcare, Schiller, Spacelabs Healthcare, Applied Cardiac Systems, CardioNet, LifeWatch DigiTrack, MediComp, MidMark, QRS Diagnostic, Scottcare, Welch Allyn

Holter ECG Monitoring Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Holter ECG Monitoring Market Segment by Type:

Patch Type 1 Lead Holter Monitor

3 Lead Holter Monitor

6 Lead Holter Monitor

12 Lead Holter Monitor

Others Holter ECG Monitoring Market Segment by Applications:

Hospital and Clinic

Home Setting & Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)