Holter Monitors Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

About Holter Monitors Market:

A Holter monitor is a battery-operated device that measures and records the heart’s activity constantly for 48-72 hours. The device contains electrodes that are attached to the skin. With the help of these electrodes, the ECG is measured constantly. The Holter monitor is used to monitor patients with slow, fast, or irregular heartbeat. It helps a doctor in deciding whether the patient requires a pacemaker or a cardiovascular procedure to restore regular heart rhythm. The monitor can help the doctors to check if the medicines are working and if the heart is getting enough oxygen to meet its needs. It can also help doctors determine the reason for a patient’s dizziness or the feeling of the heart racing or skipping a beat.

A large number of people suffer from several heart problems because they are unaware of high blood pressure as hypertension remains undetected at initial stages. This is increasing prevalence of heart stroke. As a result, the need for monitoring heartbeats at regular intervals increases. This will boost the sales volume of cardiac Holter monitor as they are extensively used to monitor heartbeat. Technavios market research report identifies that the rising demand for home-based monitoring?is one of the primary growth drivers for the global Holter monitors market till 2023. Portable Holter monitor can be used at home as they are easy to use, save time, reduce expenses, and reduce the burden on hospitals. Also, many physicians recommend heart Holter monitors for people suffering from arrhythmias. The increase in awareness about heartbeat monitoring techniques and their widespread acceptance in developed countries will positively impact the market.

In 2019, the market size of Holter Monitors is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

This report studies the global market size of Holter Monitors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Holter Monitors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

Global Holter Monitors Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Koninklijke Philips

GE Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare

Mortara Instrument

Applied Cardiac Systems

Borsam Medical

CardioNet

LifeWatch

LUMED

Medicomp

Nasiff Associates

QRS Diagnostic

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Holter Monitors Market Report Segment by Types:

Holter Monitoring Devices

Event Monitoring Devices

Holter Monitors Market Report Segmented by Application:

Hospital

Physicians’ Clinics