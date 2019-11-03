 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Holter Monitors Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 3, 2019

Global “Holter Monitors Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Holter Monitors market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Holter Monitors Market:

  • A Holter monitor is a battery-operated device that measures and records the heart’s activity constantly for 48-72 hours. The device contains electrodes that are attached to the skin. With the help of these electrodes, the ECG is measured constantly. The Holter monitor is used to monitor patients with slow, fast, or irregular heartbeat. It helps a doctor in deciding whether the patient requires a pacemaker or a cardiovascular procedure to restore regular heart rhythm. The monitor can help the doctors to check if the medicines are working and if the heart is getting enough oxygen to meet its needs. It can also help doctors determine the reason for a patient’s dizziness or the feeling of the heart racing or skipping a beat.
  • A large number of people suffer from several heart problems because they are unaware of high blood pressure as hypertension remains undetected at initial stages. This is increasing prevalence of heart stroke. As a result, the need for monitoring heartbeats at regular intervals increases. This will boost the sales volume of cardiac Holter monitor as they are extensively used to monitor heartbeat. Technavios market research report identifies that the rising demand for home-based monitoring?is one of the primary growth drivers for the global Holter monitors market till 2023. Portable Holter monitor can be used at home as they are easy to use, save time, reduce expenses, and reduce the burden on hospitals. Also, many physicians recommend heart Holter monitors for people suffering from arrhythmias. The increase in awareness about heartbeat monitoring techniques and their widespread acceptance in developed countries will positively impact the market.
  • In 2019, the market size of Holter Monitors is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Holter Monitors. This report studies the global market size of Holter Monitors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Holter Monitors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Holter Monitors Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Koninklijke Philips
  • GE Healthcare
  • Spacelabs Healthcare
  • Mortara Instrument
  • Applied Cardiac Systems
  • Borsam Medical
  • CardioNet
  • LifeWatch
  • LUMED
  • Medicomp
  • Nasiff Associates
  • QRS Diagnostic
  • Suzuken

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Holter Monitors:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Holter Monitors Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Holter Monitoring Devices
  • Event Monitoring Devices
  • Holter Monitoring Software

    Holter Monitors Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Hospital
  • Physicians’ Clinics
  • ASCs

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Holter Monitors in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Holter Monitors Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Holter Monitors Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Holter Monitors Market Size

    2.2 Holter Monitors Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Holter Monitors Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Holter Monitors Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Holter Monitors Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Holter Monitors Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Holter Monitors Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Holter Monitors Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Holter Monitors Production by Type

    6.2 Global Holter Monitors Revenue by Type

    6.3 Holter Monitors Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Holter Monitors Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

