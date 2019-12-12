Home Air Purifier Market 2019 by Key Regions, With Production, Consumption, Revenue, Home Air Purifier Market Share and Growth Rate by 2024

Global “Home Air Purifier Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Home Air Purifier market size.

About Home Air Purifier:

Air purifiers purify the air by trapping air borne contaminants. Dust, mold spores, dust mites, chemicals, odors, and toxins are a few airborne contaminants that an air purifier can trap, but depending on the specific technology that an air purifier uses, certain air purifiers are more adept and safer at trapping particles. The applications field of the Air Purifiers include: Home Air Purifier, car air purifier (also known as car air purifier), medical air purifier, industrial air purifier and engineering air purifier. Air purifier main components: chassis shell, duct design, filter, motor, power supply, etc. In this report, only home air purifiers are counted.

Top Key Players of Home Air Purifier Market:

Sharp

Philips

Panasonic

DAIKIN

Midea

YADU

Coway

Blueair

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Amway

Austin

IQAir

Boneco

SAMSUNG

AIRGLE

BROAD

MFRESH

Honeywell

3M

HEPA

Active Carbon

Photo Catalyst

Plasma

Static

Electricity

Major Applications covered in the Home Air Purifier Market report are:

Living room

Bedroom

Kitchen

Scope of Home Air Purifier Market:

Sharp, Philips and Panasonic captured the top-three revenue share spots in the Home Air Purifier market in 2014. Sharp dominated with 20.82 percent revenue share, followed by Philips with 17.70 percent revenue share and Panasonic with 15.33 percent revenue share.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese Home Air Purifier market demand is exuberant; provide a good opportunity for the development of Home Air Purifier market and technology.

Although sales of Home Air Purifier brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Home Air Purifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 5600 million US$ in 2024, from 4630 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.