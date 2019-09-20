 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Home Appliance Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on September 20, 2019

Home Appliance

Global “Home Appliance Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Home Appliance industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Home Appliance market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Home Appliance:

Home Appliance is electrical/mechanical machine which accomplish some household functions, such as cooking or cleaning. Home appliances can be classified into: major appliances, small appliances, and consumer electronics.This division is also noticeable in the maintenance and repair of these kinds of products. Major appliances usually require high technical knowledge and skills. They get more complex with time, such as going from a soldering iron to a hot-air soldering station. While consumer electronics may need more practical skills and “brute force” to manipulate the devices and heavy tools required to repair them.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Home Appliance capacity, production, value, price and market share of Home Appliance in global market.

Home Appliance Market Manufactures:

  • aier
  • Whirlpool
  • Midea
  • Panasonic
  • GE
  • SAMSUNG
  • SONY
  • LG
  • BSH
  • Hisence
  • Electrolux
  • Philips
  • Gree
  • TCL
  • Changhong
  • SKYWORTH
  • Meling

  • Home Appliance Market Types:

  • Kitchen Appliances
  • Refrigerators
  • Washing Machines
  • Television
  • Air Conditioners
  • Others

    Home Appliance Market Applications:

  • Cooking
  • Food Storage
  • House Maintenance
  • Entertainment
  • Cleaning
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Home Appliance capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Home Appliance manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The market of Home Appliance has experienced a steady growth over the past years, and the trend is forecasted to continue in the following decade.
  • Worldwide, China is the largest consumption market of Home Appliance, driven by the high consuming capacity and desire for convenient life style. The market of Asia (EX. China), etc. are also developing fast.
  • To Home Appliance industry, the transformation from traditional appliances to smart appliances is considered a revolutionary trend; and that’s the reason why most home appliances enterprises are rushing to develop and seize market share.
  • The worldwide market for Home Appliance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 837000 million US$ in 2024, from 615100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Home Appliance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

    TOC of Home Appliance Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Home Appliance Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Home Appliance Production

    2.2 Home Appliance Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Home Appliance Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Home Appliance Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue by Type

    6.3 Home Appliance Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Home Appliance Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Home Appliance Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Home Appliance Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Home Appliance

    8.3 Home Appliance Product Description

    Continued..

