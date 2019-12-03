Home Gateway Market: Global Distributors, Traders and Dealers Marketing Channel Future Trend and Size Prediction to 2025

Know About Home Gateway Market:

In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Home Gateway market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Home Gateway in 2017.In the industry, Arris Enterprises profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.64%, 15.02% and 11.17% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.The Home Gateway market was valued at 3880 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6620 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Home Gateway.

Top Key Manufacturers in Home Gateway Market:

Arris

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Sagemcom

AVM

Advanced Digital Broadcast

Actiontec Electronics

Humax

Technicolor

ZTE

Zhone Technologies

ZyXEL Communications

Comtrend

Audio Codes

Regions covered in the Home Gateway Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Home Gateway Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial (Hotel, etc.)

Others (Hospital, etc.)

Home Gateway Market by Types:

ADSL

VDSL

Ethernet

GPON