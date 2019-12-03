 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Home Gateway Market: Global Distributors, Traders and Dealers Marketing Channel Future Trend and Size Prediction to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Global “Home Gateway Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Home Gateway Market. The Home Gateway Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Home Gateway Market: 

In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Home Gateway market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Home Gateway in 2017.In the industry, Arris Enterprises profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.64%, 15.02% and 11.17% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.The Home Gateway market was valued at 3880 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 6620 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Home Gateway.

Top Key Manufacturers in Home Gateway Market:

  • Arris
  • Cisco Systems
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Sagemcom
  • AVM
  • Advanced Digital Broadcast
  • Actiontec Electronics
  • Humax
  • Technicolor
  • ZTE
  • Zhone Technologies
  • ZyXEL Communications
  • Comtrend
  • Audio Codes

    Regions covered in the Home Gateway Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Home Gateway Market by Applications:

  • Residential
  • Commercial (Hotel, etc.)
  • Others (Hospital, etc.)

    Home Gateway Market by Types:

  • ADSL
  • VDSL
  • Ethernet
  • GPON
  • Other

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Home Gateway Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Home Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Home Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Home Gateway Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Home Gateway Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Home Gateway Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Home Gateway Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Home Gateway Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Home Gateway Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Home Gateway Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Home Gateway Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Home Gateway Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Home Gateway Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Home Gateway Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Home Gateway Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Home Gateway Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Home Gateway Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Home Gateway Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Home Gateway Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Gateway Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Gateway Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Home Gateway Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Home Gateway Revenue by Product
    4.3 Home Gateway Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Home Gateway Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Home Gateway by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Home Gateway Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Home Gateway Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Home Gateway by Product
    6.3 North America Home Gateway by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Home Gateway by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Home Gateway Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Home Gateway Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Home Gateway by Product
    7.3 Europe Home Gateway by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Home Gateway by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Home Gateway Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Home Gateway Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Home Gateway by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Home Gateway by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Home Gateway by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Home Gateway Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Home Gateway Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Home Gateway by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Home Gateway by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Home Gateway Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Home Gateway Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Home Gateway Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Home Gateway Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Home Gateway Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Home Gateway Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Home Gateway Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Home Gateway Forecast
    12.5 Europe Home Gateway Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Home Gateway Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Home Gateway Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Home Gateway Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Home Gateway Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

