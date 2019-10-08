Home Gateway Market Report: Top Companies, In-Depth Market Analysis and With Inputs from Industry Experts Forecast 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Home Gateway Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Home Gateway industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Home Gateway Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.

EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Home Gateway market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Home Gateway in 2017.

In the industry, Arris Enterprises profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.64%, 15.02% and 11.17% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The worldwide market for Home Gateway is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 5790 million US$ in 2024, from 3880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

ADSL

VDSL

Ethernet

GPON

Other Market Segment by Applications:

Residential

Commercial (Hotel, etc.)