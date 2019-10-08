Home Gateway Market Report: Top Companies, In-Depth Market Analysis and With Inputs from Industry Experts Forecast 2024

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

October 8, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Home Gateway Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Home Gateway industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Home Gateway Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.

Some top manufacturers in Home Gateway Market: –

  • Market Segment by Manufacturers
  • this report covers
  • Arris
  • Cisco Systems
  • Huawei Technologies and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Home Gateway market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Home Gateway in 2017.
  • In the industry, Arris Enterprises profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.64%, 15.02% and 11.17% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • The worldwide market for Home Gateway is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 5790 million US$ in 2024, from 3880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • ADSL
  • VDSL
  • Ethernet
  • GPON
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Residential
  • Commercial (Hotel, etc.)
  • Others (Hospital, etc.)

    Home Gateway Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Home Gateway market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Home Gateway Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Home Gateway, with sales, revenue, and price of Home Gateway, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Home Gateway, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Home Gateway market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Home Gateway sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Home Gateway report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Home Gateway market players.

