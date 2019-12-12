Home Healthcare Equipment Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

Global “Home Healthcare Equipment Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Home Healthcare Equipment Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Home Healthcare Equipment Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Home Healthcare Equipment globally.

About Home Healthcare Equipment:

Home Healthcare equipment is a category of devices used for patients whose care is being managed from a home or other private facility managed by a nonprofessional caregiver or family member. It is often referred to as “durable” medical equipment (DME) as it is intended to withstand repeated use by non-professionals or the patient, and is appropriate for use in the home.

Home Healthcare Equipment Market Manufactures:

Lifescan

Medtronic

A&D Company

Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Omron Corporation

Roche

Panasonic

Yuwell

SANNUO

OSIM

Siemens

Insulet

Animas

Microlife

Phonak

William Demant

Invacare

Blood Glucose Monitor

Blood Pressure Monitor

Rehabilitation equipment

Others Home Healthcare Equipment Market Applications:

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Therapeutics

Care and Rehabilitation

North America is the largest supplier of Home Healthcare Equipment, with production revenue market share about 29%, and the sales market share is 26% in 2015. That is to say, there are few exports in North America, while Europe is the largest consumption region.

Europe, following North America, takes production revenue market share of 25% and the sales market share over 27%. Japan is an important market of Home Healthcare Equipment in Asia, accounting for 14% production revenue market share and 13% sales revenue market share of global market.

Rehabilitation equipment, Blood Pressure Monitor and Blood Glucose Monitor are the main Home Healthcare Equipment.

The worldwide market for Home Healthcare Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 21800 million US$ in 2024, from 16100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.