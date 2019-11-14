Home Use Lancing Devices Market 2019 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End – User

“Home Use Lancing Devices Market” analysis reports provides a significant wellspring of fast information for business strategists and based examination. It provides the Home Use Lancing Devices business inspection with advancement analysis and the peak value, the income, petition and supply info. Real makers Evaluation of Home Use Lancing Devices Market.
Short Details of Home Use Lancing Devices Market Report – Lancing device is an instrument equipped with a lancet. It is also most commonly used by diabetics during blood glucose monitoring. The depth of skin penetration can be adjusted for various skin thicknesses. Long lancing devices are used for fetal scalp blood testing to get a measure of the acid base status of the fetus.
Global Home Use Lancing Devices market competition by top manufacturers
- Roche
- LifeScan
- Abbott
- Ascensia
- B. Braun
- Terumo
- ARKRAY
- Trividia Health
- SANNUO
- GMMC
- BIONIME
The lancing device is a convenient medical tool for collecting capillary blood samples for glucose monitoring or other tests requiring one or two drops of blood. It is dedicated for home diagnostics and aimed to be used by patients when performing skin puncture on them. A convenient and effortless device specially designed for the highest comfort in daily diabetes management.
In the last several years, global market of Lancing device developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 5.5% for the sales. In 2016, global revenue of lancing device is nearly 270 M USD; the sale is about 47.2 million units.
In the next few years, Lancing device industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
The classification of Lancing device includes Adjustable Lancing Device, Non-adjustable Lancing Device. The proportion of Adjustable Lancing Device in 2016 is about 94%, and the proportion is increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
Lancing device is widely used in cholesterol tests, glucose tests and other tests. The more than half of lancing device is used in glucose test, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 70%, but the Lancing device used in cholesterol test is enjoying more and more market share.
North America and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 41.7% and 27.6% in 2016. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.
Market competition is intense. Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Lancing device industry will be more and more popular in the future.
The worldwide market for Home Use Lancing Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Home Use Lancing Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
