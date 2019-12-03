Honey Market 2019 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2024

"Honey Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Secondly, global Honey Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer’s profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Honey market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Report Description

Market Scenario

A shift in consumer food consumption pattern and increasing demand for healthy food and beverages is one of the major drivers identified for the global honey market. Increasing demand for natural sweeteners and rising awareness about the health benefits obtained from it are propelling the growth of honey, globally. Additionally, the diverse application of honey is also adding fuel to its growth. Innovative flavors also tend to attract consumers towards the offerings of manufacturers.

Honey is available in various forms and flavors. It also finds its traditional applications and is consumed widely to treat various gastrointestinal ailments. High nutritional value of honey has made it a potential substitute for table sugar. High antioxidant value and high shelf-life of honey are estimated to be increasing its popularity among consumers. Based on its nutrient content, honey is also consumed by health-conscious consumers to reduce the blood pressure level.

Regional Analysis

As per analysis, the global honey market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in the production volume and increasing consumption of honey. The market share of the region is estimated to reach 1,162.8 kt, in terms of volume by 2023. However, Rest of the World region, including countries such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Segments

The global honey market is segmented into type, application, and packaging. Further, by region it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

By type, it is segmented into alfalfa, wildflower, buckwheat, acacia, clover honey, and others. Among all, the wildflower honey segment is projected to account for the maximum market proportion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period.

By application, it is segmented into food & beverage, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverage segment is dominating the market due to the increasing demand for honey in food products. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period.

By packaging, it is segmented into bottle, jar, tube, tub, and others. The bottle segment is projected to account for approximately 45% of market proportion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% over the review period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

The leading players profiled in the global honey market are Dabur India Ltd. (India), Capilano Honey Ltd. (Australia), Comvita Ltd. (New Zealand), Barkman Honey Llc (U.S.), Bee Maid Honey Ltd. (Canada), Lamex Food Group Ltd. (U.S.), Billy Bee Honey Products (Canada), and Beeyond The Hive (U.S.), among others.

Target Audience

Global honey manufacturers

Foods & beverages industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers, and exporters

Key Findings

Asia-Pacific is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and will grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.68%. Furthermore, among the Asia-Pacific countries, China is projected to witness a substantial growth of 6.95% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Global honey manufacturers find massive opportunity in China, owing to the huge demand for honey as an ingredient in personal care products among the population.

Regional and Country Analysis of Honey Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2023 Market

As per analysis, the global market for honey is expected to witnessing continuous demand during the forecast period, owing to the rising population of consumers adopting healthy food consumption trends. The global honey market is expected to reach 2,768.7 kt by the end of the year 2023 at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the market, followed by Europe.

The reports also cover country-level analysis of:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Romania

Spain

Hungary

Ukraine

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

Latin America

Honey Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Honey Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Honey market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Honey market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Honey market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Honey market

To analyze opportunities in the Honey market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Honey market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Honey Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Honey trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Honey Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Honey Market

Honey Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Honey Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge.

