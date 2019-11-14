Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market Consumption Growth Rate by Applications, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers

The report titled “Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Hook-and-Loop Fasteners analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Hook-and-Loop Fasteners in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Velcro (Hook & Loop)

3M

YKK

Dunlap

Paiho

Lovetex

HALCO

Krahnenï¼Gobbers

APLIX

DirecTex “Hook-and-loop,hook-and-pile fastenersortouch fasteners, consist of two components: typically, two linealfabricstrips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewnor otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily.” Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market Segments by Type:

Nylon

Polyester

Others Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market Segments by Application:

Footwears & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial

Medical

Footwears & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial

Medical

Others

The worldwide market for Hook-and-Loop Fasteners is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.