Hookah Market 2019: Size, Volume, Value, Sales Price, Status and Forecast to 2024

Manufacturers in Hookah Market Repot:

Al Fakher Hookahs

Starbuzz Hookahs

FUMARI

Mya Hookah

Evolution Hookahs

Anahi Hookahs

Regal Hookahs

Tianbao Glass

Ed Hardy Hookah About Hookah: A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basinâoften glass-basedâbefore inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared. Hookah Industry report begins with a basic Hookah market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Hookah Market Types:

2 Hose

3 Hose

Other Hookah Market Applications:

Group Use

The hookah market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.

Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI.

USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.

The worldwide market for Hookah is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.