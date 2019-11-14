 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hookah Market 2019: Size, Volume, Value, Sales Price, Status and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Hookah

Global Hookah Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Hookah Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Hookah industry.

Geographically, Hookah Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Hookah including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Hookah Market Repot:

  • Al Fakher Hookahs
  • Starbuzz Hookahs
  • FUMARI
  • Mya Hookah
  • Evolution Hookahs
  • Anahi Hookahs
  • Regal Hookahs
  • Tianbao Glass
  • Ed Hardy Hookah

    About Hookah:

    A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basinâoften glass-basedâbefore inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.

    Hookah Industry report begins with a basic Hookah market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Hookah Market Types:

  • 2 Hose
  • 3 Hose
  • Other

    Hookah Market Applications:

  • Group Use
  • Personal Use

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Hookah market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Hookah?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Hookah space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Hookah?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Hookah market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Hookah opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Hookah market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Hookah market?

    Scope of Report:

  • A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basinâoften glass-basedâbefore inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). The types of hookah mainly include 2 Hose, 3 Hose and others.
  • The hookah market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.
  • Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI.
  • USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Hookah is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hookah in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Hookah Market major leading market players in Hookah industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Hookah Industry report also includes Hookah Upstream raw materials and Hookah downstream consumers analysis.

