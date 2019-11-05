Horehound Supplements Market 2019-2024: Market Overview, Development, Company Profile and Product Information

About Horehound Supplements:

Marrubium vulgare (white horehound or common horehound) is a flowering plant in the mint family (Lamiaceae), native to Europe, northern Africa, and southwestern and central Asia. It is also widely naturalized in many places, including most of North and South America. Horehound Supplement is a type of supplement that is made of horehound materials or horehound extract.

Horehound Supplements Market Key Players:

Nutraceutical International

Swanson Health Products

Ricola

Mountain Rose Herbs

Arkopharma Laboratories

Herb Pharm

Bio-Botanica

Carrubba Inc

Herbs for Kids

Horehound Supplements Market Types:

Powder

Liquid

Capsules

Syrups Horehound Supplements Market Applications:

Drug Stores

Health & Beauty Stores

