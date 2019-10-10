 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size in Value Comparison by Region and Forecast Report 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

The report shows positive growth in “Horizontal Directional Drilling Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Horizontal Directional Drilling industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Horizontal Directional Drilling Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD), commonly called directional boring, is a steerable trenchless method of installing underground pipes, conduits and cables in a shallow arc along a prescribed bore path by using a surface-launched drilling rig, with minimal impact on the surrounding area. Directional boring is used when trenching or excavating is not practical. It is suitable for a variety of soil conditions and jobs including road, landscape and river crossings.

Some top manufacturers in Horizontal Directional Drilling Market: –

  • Vermeer
  • Ditch Witch
  • Herrenknecht AG
  • Toro
  • XCMG and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • At present, in the industrial developed countries the HDD industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of HDDs are mainly in America, China and Germany, Vermeer in the USA is the leader of HDD in global market, others famous manufacturers are Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG and Prime Drilling
  • However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.
  • The worldwide market for Horizontal Directional Drilling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.5% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Small HDD
  • Medium HDD
  • Large HDD

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Oil and Gas
  • Telecommunication
  • Water Related
  • Electric Transmission
  • Others

    Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Horizontal Directional Drilling market.

    Chapter 1- to describe Horizontal Directional Drilling Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of Horizontal Directional Drilling, with sales, revenue, and price of Horizontal Directional Drilling, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Horizontal Directional Drilling, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- Horizontal Directional Drilling market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Horizontal Directional Drilling sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This Horizontal Directional Drilling report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the Horizontal Directional Drilling market players.

