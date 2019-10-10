Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size in Value Comparison by Region and Forecast Report 2024

The report shows positive growth in “Horizontal Directional Drilling Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Horizontal Directional Drilling industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Horizontal Directional Drilling Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD), commonly called directional boring, is a steerable trenchless method of installing underground pipes, conduits and cables in a shallow arc along a prescribed bore path by using a surface-launched drilling rig, with minimal impact on the surrounding area. Directional boring is used when trenching or excavating is not practical. It is suitable for a variety of soil conditions and jobs including road, landscape and river crossings.

Some top manufacturers in Horizontal Directional Drilling Market:

Vermeer

Ditch Witch

Herrenknecht AG

Toro

XCMG

At present, in the industrial developed countries the HDD industry is generally at a more advanced level. Manufacturers of HDDs are mainly in America, China and Germany, Vermeer in the USA is the leader of HDD in global market, others famous manufacturers are Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG and Prime Drilling

However, the high cost of the systems and effectiveness of the device are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. In the future, the manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, brand establishment and customer training and service enhancement.

The worldwide market for Horizontal Directional Drilling is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.5% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Small HDD

Medium HDD

Large HDD Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Water Related

Electric Transmission